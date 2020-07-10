Coronavirus : Chief Minister to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who was set to hold a meeting with all 198 corporators of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to review the Covid-19 situation on Friday, said today he would be working from home as a precautionary measure after staff members at his office-cum-residence tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krishna testing positive for coronavirus,” the CM said in a statement. Noting that he was healthy, Yediyurappa appealed to the people not to panic. He said he would be giving directions and suggestions online.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, the CM did sent birthday wishes to defence minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter. The chief minister’s office was seen tweeting about a 10,100 bed facility at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.