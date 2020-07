8 more people had died in Oman due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 1,268 Omanis and 621 foreign residents. The ministry of Health in Oman has also confirmed 1,889 new case and 1,234 recoveries .

The overall infections in Oman has surged to 53,614 . The death toll in Oman has reached at 244. The country’s overall recoveries from the disease have reached 34,255.