511 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

511 new cases of coronavirus reported in Bahrain. Thus the total coronavirus infection in the country has rised to 32,039. 693 recoveries in the last 24 hours were also reported ,taking the total number of recoveries to 27,213. 1 death was also reported. The death toll has reached at 104.

8,801 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of tests done so far in Bahrain has reached at 649,020.

A total of 4,669 patients have been reported to be stable, out of a total of 4,722 active cases