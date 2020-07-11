This couple’s engagement proposal will make you feel all happy : Watch Video

MERIDIAN, Idaho — It’s hard to imagine many magical moments right now with so much going on. But on Wednesday, a real-life fairy tale came true for one Boise couple.

Denise Amouzougan thought she was going to be the one delivering a surprise to a little birthday girl and her friends at the Village at Meridian.

She dressed up as Tiana from the Princess and the Frog, and was reading the story to the kids when she realized that one of the pages had a hand-written note on it.

The note said “Every princess needs a prince – will you be mine forever.”

To Denise’s surprise, her boyfriend Blaze Montgomery was standing right behind her, dressed up as Prince Charming. Blaze got down on one knee and proposed.

After she said yes, Denise and Blaze got to celebrate with their family and friends, all of whom were there for the surprise.

Denise graduated from Boise State, while Blaze got his degree from the University of Idaho. The couple has been together for two years.

Congratulations, Denise and Blaze!