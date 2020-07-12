12 % of World’s Covid cases recorded daily from India, Shows data

Since June 30,India is consistently showing an upward trend in Covid count with 12 % as its share, every single day in global tally. In the last nine days, the country has recorded more than 22,000 Covid-19 cases daily.

India on Saturday reported 27,114 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Globally, the figure stood at 2,14,741.This is 12.6 per cent of the global cases. The country’s total Covid count stands at 8,49,553 as of Sunday morning in Worldometers. The death toll too climbed to 22,674 after a record 551 Covid-19 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data.

However the health ministry is more vocal on the recovery rate in India to create an upbeat note and stresses the higher death rates are due to comorbidities in patients. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 2,46,600 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,34,226 Delhi at 1,10,921, Gujarat at 40,941, Uttar Pradesh at 35,092, Karnataka at 36,216 and Telangana at 33,402.