3 terrorists killed in an encounter in Kashmir

The security forces had neutralised three militants in an encounter in in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

As per police, a joint team of Sopore Police, Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF laid a Cordon-and-Search-Operation in Reban village of Sopore on a specific intelligence input. The hiding militants fired upon the team . The security forces retaliated and in the firing militants were killed.

The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. Search operation in the area was going on when the reports last came in.