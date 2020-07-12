“The colour of gold is yellow everywhere but in Kerala, it is red”: BJP president JP Nadda says Pinarayi Vijayan’s office involved in gold smuggling

BJP national president JP Nadda has accused that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s offices is behind the gold smuggling in Kerala. BJP chief said this in a virtual address to Kerala BJP workers after virtually inaugurating the party’s newly-constructed district committee office building in Kasargod.

“The colour of gold is yellow everywhere but in Kerala, it is red, red and red. What is the relationship between that IT officer and the personal secretary of the Chief Minister?”, asked Nadda.

“We can see the heat in CM’s office also. He wrote to Prime Minister saying no stone should remain unturned as far as the investigation is concerned. We have a saying ‘chor ki daadi mein tinka’, it means the office of CM is also involved somewhere”, the BJP chief further remarked.

On last Sunday, the customs has seized 30 kg gold, worth Rs 15 crores, in a diplomatic baggage at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport . The baggage was intended for the UAE Consulate-General in the city, of which Swapna Suresh is a former employee.

She was formally arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with another accused, Sandeep Nair, . The two were detained by the agency in Bengaluru last night and will be produced in an NIA court in Kochi today. Sarith and Fazil Fareed are two other accused in the case. Sarith, like Swapna, worked at the UAE Consulate-General in Kerala’s capital city.