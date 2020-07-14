‘Bad news for boozers’: Alcohol sales will be banned in the country soon

In giving a shock to all boozers in the country, the government has decided to impose a complete ban on sale of alcohol in the country. The South African government has taken a decision for this. This was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The government took this decision as the number of coronavirus patients surges in the country. South Africa will immediately re-enforce a ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol to reduce the volume of trauma patients so hospitals have more beds open to treat COVID-19 patients, Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

South Africa also reinstated a nighttime curfew to reduce traffic accidents and made it mandatory for all residents to wear face masks when in public.

In a nationally televised address on Sunday, Ramaphosa said top health officials warned of impending shortages of hospital beds and oxygen as South Africa reaches a peak of COVID-19 cases. He said some hospitals have had to turn away patients because all their beds are full.

Ramaphosa said since the sale and distribution of alcohol was reintroduced in June, hospitals have experienced a spike in admissions in their trauma and emergency wards.

The country has reported increases of more than 10,000 confirmed cases for several days and the latest daily increase was nearly 13,500.

South Africa accounts for 40 per cent of all the confirmed cases in Africa, with 264,184, including 3,971 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .