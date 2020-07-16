Infosys shares skyrockets muting analyst predictions

Indian Software giant Infosys shares skyrocketed on Thursday leaving the industry analysts mulling on their capabilities.The investors were scrambling to buy Infosys shares from the morning when trade opened.The stock began Rs 900 against the previous close at Rs 831.45. Soon in less than an hour the share value touched Rs 950 and reached upper limit of Rs 955 making the market value of the company surge to Rs 50,000 Cr.The share value has rised approximately by 15 percent today.

Investors were open to accept returns even as the stock touched the upper limit.The share price remains at Rs 905 now.Infosys has a market cap of Rs 20,563.41 Cr.