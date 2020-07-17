US government to impose travel ban on Communist party members and their relatives

International media reported that the US government is planning to impose a travel ban on Chinese Communist party members and their relatives. As per this travel ban all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families will not be allowed to enter US.

A draft of the presidential order for this has been ready and has been circulated by senior officials of the administration. But the issue has not yet been brought to President Donald Trump.

Such a ban, if implemented, could hit the ruling Communist Party from the highest levels down to its rank-and-file and would be certain to draw retaliation against Americans who travel to China. This could include not only diplomats but also business executives, potentially harming U.S. interests in China.