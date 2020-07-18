UAE police issues advisory for residents

Dubai police has issued an advisory for all residents. The police has issued the advisory for all those who go to beaches. The Dubai police has took to its Twitter page to release the advisory for beach goers.

Police asked to wear a face mask when visiting the beaches and also to maintain a safe physical distance between one another.

Your safety is our priority. Therefore, kindly follow precautionary measures while visiting Dubai shores.

Collaborate with us to ensure your safety.

Collaborate with us to ensure your safety.

Collaboration is the key for everyone's' safety.

Besides this, they underline that not more than five people should gather at one place, except members of the same family.Those found not adhering to these precautionary guidelines will face fines. Not maintaining social distance or not wearing masks are punishable by a fine of up to Dh3,000.