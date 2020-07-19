Covid-19 Updates: 577 recoveries reported in Bahrain

In the last 24 hours 577 more patients had recovered from the Covid-19 infection in Bahrain. The Ministry of Health in the country also reported 531 new cases of coronavirus infection and 1 death. The new cases include 297 expatriate workers, while 234 of them were contacts of active cases.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases in Bahrain has rised to 36,004.The total number of recoveries stood at 31,765 . Death toll has reached at 124.

7,037 new Covid-19 tests were conducted on July 18.There are currently 51 cases in a critical condition, and 87 cases receiving treatment. 4,064 cases are stable out of a total of 4,115 active cases.