DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 577 recoveries reported in Bahrain

Jul 19, 2020, 06:35 pm IST

In the last 24 hours 577 more patients had recovered from the Covid-19 infection in Bahrain. The Ministry of Health in the country also reported 531 new cases of coronavirus infection and 1 death. The new cases include 297 expatriate workers, while 234 of them were contacts of active cases.

Thus the total  number of confirmed cases in  Bahrain has rised to   36,004.The  total number of recoveries stood at  31,765 . Death toll has reached at 124.

7,037 new Covid-19  tests were conducted on   July 18.There are currently 51 cases in a critical condition, and 87 cases receiving treatment. 4,064 cases are stable out of a total of 4,115 active cases.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close