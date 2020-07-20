Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in stock market. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex settled trading at 37,418.99 up by 398.85 points or 1.08% . NSE Nifty ended trading up by 120.50 points or 1.11% to 11,022.20.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Britannia Industries, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, UPL, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India and SBI.

The top losers in the market were Sun Pharma, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Maruti, Cipla, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum, Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki and ITC.