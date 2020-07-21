Covid-19 Updates: State government imposes 2-day weekly lockdown; warns of community transmission

2-day weekly lockdown was imposed in West Bengal by the state government. This new move was imposed as the number of coronavirus cases has surged in the state. The state government has also warned that community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected in a few areas of the state. The decision was taken following a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The complete lockdown will be in force across West Bengal on Thursday and Saturday this week. On those two days, all offices, transport services will be shut down.

“There are a few places in the state where community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected. After talking to experts, doctors, enforcement authorities, and the police, we have decided to impose complete lockdown for two days every week in the entire state to break the chain (of transmission),” said home secretary.

“This week, the total lockdown will be in force on Thursday and Saturday. Next week, the shutdown will be clamped on Wednesday (July 29),” the home secretary said.

West Bengal has so far reported a total of 42,487 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,112 deaths.