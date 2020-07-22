“Coronavirus is not a disease but punishment by God, it will disappear if Muslims allowed to offer namaz in mosques”, claims MP

A lawmaker of Uttar Pradesh has come with a weird claim that Covid-19 is not a disease and it will disappear if Muslims are allowed to pray in mosques. Shafiqur Rehman, Lok Sabha member from Sambhal has claimed this.

He on Tuesday demanded the opening of Idgahs and mosques on the occassion of Bakr Eid to offer to prayers to end Coronavirus. He said that coronavirus is not a disease but punishment by God for people’s sins and the best cure of coronavirus is to pray to God.

#WATCH On the occasion of Bakr Eid, markets should be opened so that people can buy animals from there. Mosques and eidgahs should be opened for people, to offer to prayers to end Coronavirus: Shafiqur Rahman, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal (19th July) pic.twitter.com/VYcykllTTs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 21, 2020

“On the occasion of Bakr Eid, markets should be opened so that people can buy animals from there. Mosques and eidgahs should be opened for people, to offer to prayers to end Coronavirus….No cure of Coronavirus has been found so far, which means Coronavirus is not a disease but punishment by God for our sins. The best cure of Corona is that we all pray to God,” he said.

“I believe that when we will apologies in the mosques, pray for coronavirus to end, God will listen to our prayers and the situation will improve,” he added.