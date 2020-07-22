Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham, US dollar

On the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee had rised to close at a two-week high against the US dollar. As per market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market and hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market the Indian rupee opened on a strong note at 74.79 against US dollar. Indian rupee finally settled at 74.74, up 17 paise over its previous close. It had settled at 74.91 against the US dollar on Monday. Indian rupee is at 20.30 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03%to 95.80.