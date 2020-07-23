CAA : Rohingya Muslims start converting to Christianity to get Indian citizenship,says Report

Since the Citizenship Amendment Act has come into effect, there has been a sudden spike in the number of Afghan Muslims and Rohingya Muslims, who are illegal immigrants in India, wanting to convert to Christianity so as to become eligible for Indian citizenship.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the central agencies, aware of this development, have apprised the government that almost 25 such cases of Afghan Muslims converting to Christianity has come to the fore.

Adib Ahmed Maxwell, who heads an Afghan church in south Delhi, said : “Post CAA, there has been a spurt in the number of Afghan Muslims wanting to convert to Christianity.

It is pertinent to note here, that the historic Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which came into force from January 10, 2020, seeks to provide Indian Citizenship to the persecuted minorities belonging to six non-Muslim communities, namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Since Rohingyas are illegal immigrants who have unduly entered the Indian soil through Bangladesh, the Indian government has refused to accept them and give them Indian citizenship. As such, India is not bound even by international norms to accept Rohingyas.

During the Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an act) debate in December last year, Home Minister Amit Shah had categorically refused to accept Rohingyas in the country. He had clearly pointed out that India has not ratified any international convention on refugees and as such, international laws on refugees were not binding upon India as a sovereign country.