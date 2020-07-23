Sheikh Mohammed of UAE shares first images of Mars taken by ‘Hope’ probe

His Highness (HH) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,the Vice-President of UAE and the ruler of Dubai was the first to share the images of Mars from the ‘Hope’ probe.Sharing the pictures he tweeted “We received the Hope probe’s first sighting of its destination, Mars after the spacecraft travelled one million km into space. Beyond the sky is where our dreams start.”

The image shared has ‘First Mars sighting by Hope probe (taken by star trackers)’ written over it, pointing towards Mars.The probe is no its 493 million kilometer journey to the red planet and has successfully established contact with the ground control station at Dubai.The probe has its solar panels spread-out to charge its batteries.

The Emirates Mars probe named as ‘Hope’,was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan two days ago. This has made UAE the first interplanetary mission by any of the Arab countries.Hope is expected to reach the satellite orbit of Mars in February 2021.