China asks Afghanistan, Nepal to be like ‘iron brother’ Pakistan at a four-country meet

China,wants Afghanistan and Nepal to be like ‘iron brother’ Pakistan.China also urged to forge a “four-party cooperation” to overcome the Covid-19 crisis and continue work on projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of the four countries via a video link.

The Chinese move is viewed as a strategy to alienate India in the South Asian region.India which remains a formidable presence in all regional cooperative alliances is getting deliberately avoided for the first time in history after independence,best suiting to Beijing’s current narrative

The four ministers discussed ‘strengthening anti-epidemic cooperation between neighboring countries in regular epidemic prevention and control, and promoting economic recovery and development’, the ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.Beijing sought to “actively promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the trans-Himalayan three-dimensional interconnectivity network, support the extension of [CPEC] to Afghanistan, and further release the regional interconnection dividend”.

New Delhi is closely monitoring the newly forming alliance,in the wake of strained relations with China and Nepal.