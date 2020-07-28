Covid-19 Update: Lockdown reimposed for two weeks amid rise in coronavirus infection

The Lebanon government has decided to reimpose the lockdown restrictions in the country as the number of coronavirus cases surged. A two week lockdown has been reimposed from Monday. All places of worship, cinemas, bars, nightclubs, sports events and popular markets will be shut.

Shops, private companies, banks and educational institutions would be permitted to open, but only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with a near total lockdown in place Thursday through Monday until August 10.

Beirut’s airport, land border crossings with Syria and sea ports would be kept open, as well as medical institutions, industrial and agricultural firms and critical government functions.