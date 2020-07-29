Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus deaths reaches near 1300 in US

The deaths due to coronavirus has rised near 1300 in USA. This is the the biggest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths since May.1,227 deaths were reported in US on Tuesday.

California and Florida, two of the most populous states, reported a one-day record spike in deaths on Tuesday, together accounting for 362. Arkansas, Montana and Oregon also had one-day record increases in Covid-19 fatalities.

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached at 4,498,343. 64,000 new cases were reported on Tuesday. The death toll stood at 152,320. The total recoveries has reached at 2,185,894.

Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreak, the United States ranks sixth for deaths per capita, at 4.5 fatalities per 10,000 people. It is exceeded by the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile.