Big Ticket Abu Dhabi makes important announcement

The Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced that two lucky winners will become millionaires in September’s raffle draw

As per the announcement, for the first-time ever there will be a grand prize of Dh10 million followed by a second prize of Dh1 million.

“We are aiming to provide more chances and opportunities for our Big Ticket customers to win,” the organisers said.

There will be eight additional cash prizes ranging from Dh30,000 to Dh100,000. There is also a ‘buy two tickets get third one for free’ offer available. The promotion for Big Ticket series 219 draw runs from August 1 to 31,2020 and the draw date is September 3.