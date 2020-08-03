Covid-19 Updates: CPI state secretary dies of Covid-19

Satya Narain Singh, the state committee secretary of CPI has died of coronavirus infection. Satya Narain Singh,a former MLA was aged 77. He died Covid-19 infection at the AIIMS-Patna on Sunday. Singh was a two-term MLA from erstwhile Chautham Vidhan Sabha constituency in Bihar’s Khagaria district.

“He breathed his last around 9.30pm. He was admitted to the AIIMS on July 30. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment of Covid-19 infection at a reputed private hospital in Patliputra Colony in the state capital,” CPM state secretary Awadhesh Kumar told reporters.

Satya Narain Singh is the fourth important politician in Bihar who died of Covid-19 in the last two weeks.