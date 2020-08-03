“ Like Ayodhya, temples have to be built at Kashi and Mathura, too”: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar says will start movement for Kashi and Mathura

Senior BJP leader and MP, Vinay Katiyar has made it clear that BJP will start a movement with another Hindu organizations to build temples in Kashi and Mathura. The mobilisation for temple-building at Kashi and Mathura will gain momentum once the Ram Mandir is completed.

“One job has been accomplished in Ayodhya and two are yet to be done. Like Ayodhya, temples have to be built at Kashi and Mathura, too”, said BJP MP.

Vinay Katiyar accused that Mulayam Singh Yadav who was the Uttar Pradesh CM in 1992 has ordered cops to fire on kar sevaks and many Ram Bhakts were killed in firing and Ayodhya was soaked in blood. The construction of the Ram temple the soul of the kar sevaks killed in the movement would rest in peace, said the BJP MP..

Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque shares a boundary wall with the Kashi Vishwanath temple, which has been demolished and rebuilt several times during its centuries-old history. In 1669, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb built the Gyanvapi mosque on the temple site.

Mathura’s Shahi Idgah mosque stands next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, considered the birthplace of Krishna. The temple was destroyed in 1670 by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and the Shahi Idgah mosque was built on the plinth of the temple.