‘Foundation stone for Ram Temple was laid by Rajiv Gandhi’: Veteran Congress leader claims that Congress leader

Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh claimed that former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi had laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“Shilanyas to ho chuka hai Rajiv Gandhi ji kar chuke hain (the foundation stone (for Ram Mandir) has already been laid by Rajiv Gandhi)”, said Digvijaya Singh.

#WATCH Foundation stone has already been laid, Rajiv Gandhi ji did it: Digvijaya Singh, Congress on being asked about Kamal Nath's statement that Rajiv Gandhi also wanted #RamTemple to be constructed pic.twitter.com/BvViPC2KSI — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

“The centre of our faith is Lord Ram! And today, the country is being run with trust in Lord Ram. That’s why we all wish that a grand temple should be built at the birthplace of Ram in Ayodhya. Rajiv Gandhiji also wanted the same”, said Singh.

Another Congress leader Kamal Nath has earlier said that ormer prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi wanted Ram Temple in Ayodhya.