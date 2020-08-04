Heavy rain: India Meteorological Department issues ‘red alert’ for August 4 and 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Mumbai. The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall in the city for two days. The red alert is issued for August 4 and 5.

As per the red alert there is a possibility of over 204.5mm rain over 24 hours across isolated areas in the city. A red alert has also been issued for Ratnagiri for Tuesday and Palghar on Wednesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued a high alert warning for Mumbai on August 4 and 5,. BMC has urged Mumbaiites not to visit beaches or venture into areas if they are water logged.

From June 1 to August 3 , Mumbai recorded 1,918.6 mm rain, which is 85% of its seasonal average rain (2,260.4mm). However, water stock across seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai was 34.7% of the required amount on Monday. It was 91.5% last year by August 3.