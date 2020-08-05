Modi wraps up in elegance : Twitter reacting to the ayodhya bhoomi pooja event

Uttar Pradesh : India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after performing the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of a Ram temple.Before the function to lay the foundation stone of the ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’, marking the end of the BJP’s ‘mandir’ movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power, the prime minister took part in prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple.

From there, he travelled to the ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi’ where he performed prayers at the ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’.He also planted a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling.While, India is celebrating a much awaited event Modi’s speech, known for its enchanting delivery, bordered a lot of reactions from people across the nation.

Nation appreciates the event by showering a lot of wishes in Twitter as;

“Modi ji finishes of in style, a magnificent shot into the crowd, Hindus lift the world cup after 500 years and it’s Indian Captain who is been absolutely magnificent in the night of the finals #JaiShriRam,” a user wrote.

Beginning his speech with “Jai Siya Ram”, the prime minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for “Ram Lalla”, the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years.

“Many people made sacrifices for the Ram temple. I pay my respects to all of them,” the prime minister said after the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Despite efforts to wipe out Lord Ram’s existence, he lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture, Modi said. The construction of the Ram temple, he said, is an equipment to unite the country.

The Ram temple construction will lift the economy of the entire region, Modi said.PM also said that it is his good fortune that he was invited to witness this historical moment.