‘The focus should be on establishing an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by Lord Ram’says CM

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the focus should be on establishing an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by Lord Ram.The veteran Congress leader took his social media page to share this message ahead the Bhumi Puja of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

“Lord Ram holds a unique place in our culture & civilization. His life teaches us the importance of truth, justice, equality of all, compassion and brotherhood. We need to focus on establishing an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by #LordRam”, Gehlot tweeted.”