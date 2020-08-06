Finally! Sushant Singh Rajput’s call records accessed from January and June; Rhea had blocked SSR

MUMBAI : The Sushant Singh Rajput case saw a ray of hope yesterday when the centre accepted the request by the Bihar government for a CBI probe. The CBI will be taking over the case.

With the CBI all set to take over the probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from the Bihar police, another aspect of Rhea Chakraborty’s claims following the actor’s alleged suicide has come under question as Republic TV continues its investigation.



As days are passing by there are several revelations, that are being made that are proving to be very crucial evidence in the case.

Now, finally Sushant’s call records in January and June have been accessed.The records of the most crucial days of his life, which were from 8th to 14th June, have also been accessed.There wasn’t a single call exchanged between Rhea and Sushant. Though the actor tried calling her, she had blocked his number.

On 13th June, there was a call at 2:22 AM, which was made to a close friend. Details of that call will be out soon. On the day of his demise, only an SMS was sent to him by the the mobile network operator,



Well, in these calls, one thing is very strange. After Disha’s death on 8th June, Rhea blocked Sushant. There wasn’t any call exchanged by Rhea and Sushant at a time when he was mentally disturbed and scared.

In the month of January, the actor had driven from Mumbai to Haryana to spend some time with his family. Rhea kept calling him, and almost 20 calls were exchanged between the two.

The family has claimed that this was the time when Sushant was with his sister, and Rhea used to keep calling him and pressurizing him to come back by emotionally blackmailing him.The CDR records accessed by Republic TV bring into disrepute Rhea’s claim in her Supreme Court petition wherein she had insinuated that she planned to return to Sushant’s house.