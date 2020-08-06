Konkan tunnel collapses after heavy rain,Trains rescheduled and diverted

A 5-meter portion of a tunnel, forming part of the Konkan railway collapsed today early morning. The tunnel wall at Pernem in Goa collapsed early on Thursday due to heavy rain. Many trains on the Konkan Railway route had to be diverted via Londa in neighboring Karnataka, following the incident.

No one has been injured and work to restore the track is underway, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) spokesman Baban Ghatge said.

The traffic in this section has been suspended until further advice, KRCL officials told the media. Hence, trains in the section have been diverted via Londa, Mr. Ghatge said, adding that no train has been canceled.