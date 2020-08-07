Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister admitted to hospital.

Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow late on Thursday after he complained of a stomach ache.



Mulayam Singh Yadav was taken to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. “Mulayam Singh Yadav was having stomach ache and was not taking food properly due to stomach problems,” Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told the media,“His overall health is stable.”

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, his daughter-in-law and former Member of Parliament Dimple Yadav and several party leaders visited him at the hospital.

The senior leader had been admitted to the same hospital in May because of stomach-related illnesses, according to India Today.

Mulayam Singh Yadav served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms. He founded the Samajwadi Party in 1993.