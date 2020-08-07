SSR Death:”Paid for everything with my own income, didn’t drain off Sushant’s money” says Rhea

Regarding three of Rajput’s companies she partners in, she said that Rs 1 lakh was the paid-up capital, which was shared by the three of them (Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea and Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty), and apart from that, she hasn’t spent any more on the company.

The Supreme Court will hear Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in connection to the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, on August 11, Tuesday. While earlier it was reported that that the hearing will take place on August 18, the apex court has now confirmed that it will hear the case on August 11 instead. In her petition, Rhea had said that she fears that she would be unable to get a fair and just trial if Bihar Police investigates the matter.



Rhea Chakraborty, in her statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said that she has never siphoned off any money from Sushant Singh Rajput and that she paid for everything from her own income. Rhea recorded her statement with the ED for over eight hours regarding allegations of embezzling Sushant Singh Rajput’s funds, levelled against her by the late actor’s father KK Singh. Rhea categorically denied all charges. KK Singh had accused Rhea of siphoning off Rs 15 crore from Rajput’s account.

The ED has summoned Showik and Indrajit Chakraborty, Rhea’s father for questioning on Monday, August 10. Showik was questioned today as well. Rhea could also be called in again, however, the date isn’t confirmed yet.