Actress and Amravati MP Navneet Kaur tests postive for Covid virus

Tollywood actress Navneet Kaur who is also Amravati MP is diagnosed with corona . She was tested positive for Covid along with her husband Ravi Rana. The children were also found to be infected with corona. This was revealed by Navneet Kaur herself.

“My daughter, son, and other family members are infected with corona. It is my responsibility to look after them. I also fell victim to corona while taking care of them,” she said in a social media post. Navneet’s family already has 10 people infected with the coronavirus. They are being treated at a private hospital in Nagpur.

Navneet Kaur also acted in Malayalam as the female lead of South megastar Mammoty’s ‘Love in Singapore’.