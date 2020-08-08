Air India Express Flight Crash LIVE Updates: Centre announces relief for victims

After taking stock of the situation, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today announced an interim relief of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries. Additionally, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), meanwhile, directed its personnel to go into quarantine as a precautionary measure after at least two passengers of the flight tested positive for Covid-19, PTI reported. Earlier in the day, the Kerala Health Department urged all passengers and those who assisted in the rescue operations to get tested as well as go into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.

The flight, with 190 people on board, crashlanded at Kozhikode airport after the plane skidded off the runway and fell into a 35-feet valley before splitting into two. The pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among those killed on board the flight which had been running as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.