Aren’t you super excited for this one???The world’s first glass floor asymmetrical car looks like it’s right out of a sci-fi film!

The world’s first glass floor asymmetrical car looks like it’s right out of a sci-fi film!

The world’s first glass floor asymmetrical car is out and boy does it look like it’s come right out of a sci-fi film!

While one side is a cocoon-shaped element, the other side features an open cockpit to give the driver the best of both worlds. The open end is the driver’s side while the closed end is for you to sit back, relax and be the passenger in the coolest car ever. The passenger side has a gull-wing door which is completely different from the other side. What’s more, the car has a glass floor!



The passenger side features a built-in seat and a floating passenger seat. You could either have someone drive you around, or you could just kick back and relax in the passenger seat while the car drives itself. The car also features an espresso coffee machine, massage seats and what’s truly amazing is that they’ve focused on some really high-end materials and haute couture like feather detailing behind the seats.

So, not only does the car feature the best technology it also looks damn fabulous. The driver’s side, on the other hand, features a button that lets you adjust your seat while another button on the side puts the car into the drive mode. What’s more, this car is also made for the track. The front and rear lights are also something you’ll never have seen before. They feature this spider web-like asymmetrical detailing on both ends over it.

For those uninitiated, this car is the DS X E-Tense by DS Automobiles, which is based in Paris. The makers have designed this car as a vision of a proper driver’s car for the year 2035. This also happens to be the most intense concept DS has come up with. The car has a thousand-kilowatt (1,360 hp) front-wheel-drive electric beast with Formula E suspension, a carbon fibre chassis and designs that will make you swoon all over it