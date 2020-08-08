Breaking News; Sanjay Datt Hospitalised !!!

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had to be hospitalised on Saturday after complaining of breathing difficulties.

The actor has been currently admitted at the city’s Leelavati hospital.

While Dutt was tested for COVID-19 as a mandatory protocol,his reports came out to be negative.The hospital authorities told , “His COVID-19 report is n

The hospital authorities told the media, “His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine.”

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor is not the first one from B-Town who had to make trips to the hospital lately. On Saturday morning, Abhishek Bachchan, who had tested positive for coronavirus was discharged from the hospital after almost a month.