Breaking News:Large fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi!!!

A large fire broke out in a residential building in Abu Dhabi on Friday night.Suffocation cases were reported and the injured were hospitalised.

Residents of Al Nahyan area reported hearing a loud bang at around 8.30pm followed by numerous sirens as fire trucks from Civil Defence rushed to the scene.

The fire quickly spread along a 12-storey residential building on Al Marwu Steet, near Mediclinic Al Mamora, as police cordoned off the area and turned residents away.

A resident of a neighbouring building said he heard a loud bang and went down to see what was happening. Groups of people had already begun to gather.Large plumes of smoke billowed into the air as pieces of flaming debris fell to the floor.

“From where I stood, the fire looked huge. Bits of burning debris were falling to the ground and ash was beginning to fall on people,” he said.”Police were there within minutes cordoning off the area and ushering people away.

At 11.30pm, police issued a statement saying the fire had been extinguished and residents who suffered smoke inhalation were taken to hospital.The building was evacuated as soon as police arrived and civil defence managed to prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

Police said the fire broke out on the seventh floor of the building but the cause has yet to be determined.

Cooling operations are currently underway.