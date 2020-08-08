CCB cops arrested Don Pujari’s close aide!!!

leuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) probing cases related to gangster Ravi Pujari, who was extradited from Senegal earlier this year, have arrested one of his gang members.

A week after infamous gangster Ravi Pujari was denied bail in the high-profile 2007 Shabnam Developers shootout case, the Bengaluru police have been successful in arresting Iqlaq Qureshi, his aide and co-accused in the case. It may be recalled that 53-year-old Pujari was extradited from Senegal in February with the help of Interpol and foreign governments.



The 2007 shooting case is among the 100 criminal cases that are pending against Pujari. Incidentally, the CCB in March this year had started probing one of their own inspectors for allegedly acting as Pujari’s informant.

In 2007, within a month of the shooting, police had arrested 11 persons and claimed that the target of the shootout was Shamiulla, the owner of the company and a former corporator. The two killed were his driver and receptionist. According to the police officials investigating the case then, Ravi Pujari and one Kaviraj had conspired to kill the realtor for expanding their business and over land disputes. Incidentally, Kaviraj was arrested by police in 2009 again after he jumped bail along with others.

Nine of the co-accused in the case have been so far acquitted by the trial court in Bengaluru.