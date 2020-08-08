Chinese app TikTok upgrades guidelines, releases new version

Days after Pakistan issued a “final warning” TikTok over “immoral, obscene, and vulgar content”, the short-form video-sharing app upgraded their ‘Community Guidelines’ and released its Urdu language version.

According to Dawn news, the upgraded Community Guidelines provide general guidance on “what is and what is not” allowed on TikTok to keep it a safe place for creativity and joy.

Owned by China-based ByteDance, TikTok has removed content that violates the Community Guidelines and suspended or banned accounts involved in severe or repeated violations. TikTok also has an in-app reporting feature through which users can flag potentially inappropriate content or accounts.

Besides, TikTok said it removed more than 3.7 million “violating user videos” from Pakistan in the second half of 2019, more than 98 per cent before a user reported them and more than 89 per cent before they had a single view.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) issued a warning to TikTok on July 20, and said that the app was having “extremely negative effects on society in general and youth in particular”.