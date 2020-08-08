Coronavirus : Another Union Minister tests positive for COVID19

New Delhi: After a number of prominent politicians in the country were infected with the coronavirus, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary too has tested positive.

Choudhary had complained of coronavirus symptoms on Friday night, after which he got himself tested. The test report confirmed his positive status.

“There is fever along with a little breathing problem. I am receiving care under the supervision of doctors in a hospital,” Choudhary tweeted.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested corona positive. Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral too was found infected with the virus.