Coronavirus in UAE : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 239 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 230 recoveries. The nation once again recorded no deaths in the past 24 hours.

The new cases were identified after conducting additional 63,792 tests.

This brings the total number of cases to 62,300 and the total recoveries to 56,245.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

The UAE has seen a 30 per cent rise in coronavirus infections among citizens recently and health authorities are asking people to avoid crowds and family gatherings. Social distancing is important and it is unwise for the community to lower their guard, health officials said as the country’s total cases crossed more than 62,000 following more than five million tests.