Coronavirus : India’s COVID19 recovery cases cross 14 Lakh mark

New Delhi: India’s coronavirus cases breached the 20-lakh mark after a massive surge of 62,538 new cases on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. The 24-hour jump is the biggest single-day jump, the ministry said, adding that about 14.27 lakh patients have recovered so far.

The country’s COVID tally has doubled almost within three weeks of India crossing the 10-lakh mark.

42,578 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the country so far.

The positivity rate on Friday increased to 10.88 per cent from Thursday’s 8.47 per cent. In the last few weeks, the country has recorded the highest positivity rate of 15.79 per cent on July 20.