Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 confirmed cases cross 5 lakh mark in Maharashtra

Maharashtra : With record 12,822 new cases in the last 24 hours, coronavirus case tally in Maharashtra reached 5.03 lakh on Saturday. This is the first time the state has ever witnessed over 12,000 cases in the span of a single day.Death toll rose to 17,367 with 275 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,47,048 active cases in the state.Case fatality rate in the state stands at 3.45% as against national average of 2.04%.

The number of recoveries in the state reached 3.38 lakh, including 11,081 in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate in the state stands at 67.26%.

The overall Covid-19 tally of the state capital Mumbai reached 1,22,331, including 1,304 new cases detected on Saturday. The total number of recoveries reached 95,354, including 1,454 in the last 24 hours.

The city’s death toll reached 6,748 with 58 more fatalities on Saturday.

There are 19,932 active cases in the city, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A total of 8 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today. The total number of cases in the area now stands at 2,612 including 83 active cases, BMC added.

Pune city reported the highest new cases on Saturday at 1,457, alongwith 39 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is 69,500 and death toll is 1,744, the official said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region — which covers Mumbai and surrounding towns — reported 3,744 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its total to 2,63,619, while 137 deaths took the total fatalities in the region to 10,629, the official said.

Pune division’s COVID-19 tally increased to 1,26,615 with 3,409 cases, while 75 fatalities took the death toll to 3,367.

Nashik has reported 47,076 cases and 1,400 deaths so far.

Kolhapur division has reported 15,297 cases and 405 deaths. Aurangabad division has reported 20,077 cases and 668 deaths.

Latur division has reported 9,822 cases and 327 deaths. Akola division has reported 9,734 cases and 312 deaths and Nagpur division 10,243 cases and 205 deaths.

So far, 26.4 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state, whose positive rate stands at 19%.