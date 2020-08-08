DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 1,218 recoveries in Oman

Aug 8, 2020, 03:53 pm IST

290 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman along with 1218 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The newly reported cases include 231 are Omanis and 59 are expats. 7 new deaths were also reported.

Thus the total number of coronavirus cases has reached at 81,357. Recoveries rised to 73,481. The death toll has reached at 509.

