Covid-19 Updates: 230 recoveries in UAE

230 recoveries were reported along with 239 new cases of coronavirus in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE on Saturday also announced that no deaths were reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 63,792 new Covid-19 tests were also conducted in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in UAE rised to 62,300 and the total recoveries rised to 56,245.