Covid-19 Updates: Bahrain reports 331 recoveries

418 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Bahrain along with 331 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The ministry of health has also announced 3 deaths due to pandemic in the country. In the newly diagnosed cases 190 were among expatriate workers, 225 were contacts of active cases, and 3 were travel related.

Thus the total confirmed cases in Bahrain has rised to 43,307 . The total recoveries reached at 40,276 . The death toll stood at 159.9,395 Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 7.

Out of 9395 COVID-19 tests carried out on 7 August 2020, 418 new cases have been detected among 190 expatriate workers, 225 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 3 are travel related. There were 331 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 40276 pic.twitter.com/M6VJqi2WR2 — ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) August 7, 2020

There are currently 40 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 79 cases receiving treatment. 2,832 cases are stable out of a total of 2,872 active cases.