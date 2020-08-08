DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: Bahrain reports 331 recoveries

Aug 8, 2020, 01:40 pm IST

418 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Bahrain along with 331 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The ministry of health has also announced 3 deaths due to pandemic in the country. In the newly diagnosed cases 190 were among expatriate workers, 225 were contacts of active cases, and 3 were travel related.

Thus the total confirmed cases in Bahrain has rised to 43,307 . The total recoveries reached at 40,276 . The death toll stood at 159.9,395 Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 7.

There are currently 40 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 79 cases receiving treatment. 2,832 cases are stable out of a total of 2,872 active cases.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close