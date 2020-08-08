Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases reached near 2.1 million in India

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached near 2.1 million in India after 61,537 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. 933 new deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 42,518. The total recoveries stood at 1,429,100.

As per the data of health ministry around 50,000 new cases are reported each day since mid-June. India stand third worst hit country by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil which originated in Wuhan in China in last December. It has the fifth-most deaths but its fatality rate of about 2% is far lower than the top two hardest-hit countries.