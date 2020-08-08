Covid-19 Updates: Opposition leader’s son tests COVID-19 positive

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a Congress MLA and son of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s son tested positive for coronavirus. Yathindra is a first-time MLA from the Varuna Assembly constituency in Mysuru district.

“My corona test reports have come positive. I request all those who had come in contact with me over the last few days to quarantine themselves and take precautions,” Yathindra tweeted .

Siddaramaiah had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 3, is undergoing treatment . Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has also tested positive and is in the hospital for treatment since August 2.