india criticised Pakistan over its continued patronage to terrorism and terrorist organisations at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, stating that the perpetrator of the 1993 Mumbai blasts Dawood Ibrahim “continues to enjoy patronage in a neighbouring country.” India also mentioned the D-Company, which is headed by Dawood, and highlighted Pakistan’s role in arms trafficking.

