E-commerce giants take leverage of Indian festive season,Foresees a net profit of 600 million dollars

E-commerce giants, Amazon and Flipkart are expecting to witness a total business of about $600 million during the forthcoming ‘Freedom sales’ festival. This is at least 25 % higher in terms of sales compared to the business these firms would have generated for the small scale events during pre-Covid times, as per business analysts.

“These are not dominant sale events compared to Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, but these companies are expected to witness a total sales of about $600 million,” said an E-commerce expert.

A 40 percent rise in sales volume is also predicted during discount festive sales. Walmart-owned Flipkart is running the 5-day ‘Big Saving Days’ sale till Monday, coinciding with Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day sale which ended on Friday night. But Amazon started another event on Saturday called ‘Freedom Sale’ which lasts till coming Tuesday.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are seeing a high demand for electronic goods. The Amazons Smartphone kart was empty due to the jackpot Prime Day sale event.